Bulldogs Win Shootout Against South Lyon East

In a game that some considered would be a defensive battle, turned out to be just the opposite as Chelsea pulled out a 49-44 shootout over South Lyon East Friday night to advance to next week’s D3 district final.

The Bulldogs defense had allowed just 10.8 points per game, while SLE had allowed just 11.7. While on paper you would think the defenses would dominate, but on the field, it was a different story as both teams’ offenses moved up and down the field with ease in the shootout.

Chelsea had a mix of a strong running game behind Trent Hill who scored three touchdowns on the ground and the receiving and rushing of Joe Taylor who scored four touchdowns on the night.

The Bulldogs controlled the game early scoring.

Hill put the Bulldogs on top with a 21yd TD run with 51 seconds left in the first quarter, but SLE would answer with a 33-yard field goal to make it 7-3 early in the second.

The next series, Hill sprinted in from 32-yards out to make it 14-3 and on the ensuing kickoff SLE fumbled and it was recovered by the Bulldogs Jason Dkoczylas at the 16-yard line. On the first play Taylor ran it around the right end for a 16-yard TD run to make it 21-3.

SLE then drove into Bulldogs territory, but Zane Johnson-Chasteen tipped a pass and Taylor picked it off for Chelsea at its own 24.

Chelsea then drove down the field and Hill scored his third TD of the night on a 25-yard run to make it 28-3 after the nick Fisk extra point and it looked like the Bulldogs were rolling once again, but SLE had other plans.

East high flying passing attack started clicking and drove down the field and scored on a 5-yard pass with just eight seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 28-10 and swung the momentum in its favor.

After the teams traded punts to start the second half, East scored on a long pass to cut the lead to 28-17 and then recovered an onside kick and scored on a nine-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 28-23.

A stunned Bulldogs team answered with a 44-yard TD run by Taylor to extend the lead to 35-23, but the drama was just beginning.

SLE scored on a one-yard run on the first play of the fourth to cut the lead to 35-29, but the Bulldogs again answered. This time it was Griffen Murphy hitting Taylor with a 20-yard TD pass in the right corner of the end zone. Taylor made an amazing catch, going back over a SLE defender and holding on to the ball as he fell to the ground. The two-point pass from Murphy to Taylor was good and the Bulldogs led 43-29 with 8:22 left.

East was not done. They drove down field behind its passing attack and scored on a 10-yard pass and with the kick making it 43-36 with 5:48 left.

SLE then recovered onside kick at the Bulldogs 29 and scored with a 15-yard pass. They went for two and converted the pass to take a 44-43 lead with 4:33 left in the game.

Chelsea took the kick and drove into SLE territory, but a holding call gave the Bulldogs a 3rd and 12. Murphy dropped to pass and was able to scramble and found Fisk open for a 14 yard gain and a first down.

The Bulldogs reached the East 15-yard line and on third down Murphy rolled right and hit Taylor as he was falling out of bounds with a 16-yard TD pass. The two-point failed, and it was 49-44 Chelsea with 1:25 left.

SLE took over at its own 27 with no timeouts and after an incomplete, Hunter Berrien came up with a huge sack for a loss of eight yard setting up third and 18. East through two incompletion and the Bulldogs celebrated as they held on for the win.

South Lyon East totaled 452 yards in offense with 365 coming through the air.

Chelsea finished with 424 yards, but an even split with 222 on the ground and 202 in the air.

Taylor caught nine passes for 100 yards and two scores and rushed for 71 yards and two TD's. Hill finished with 133 yards rushing and three TD's.

Murphy finished 17-19 passing for 202 yards and two scores.

Lucas Hanifan caught three passes for 36 yards, Cole Munson two for 32, Hill two for 15, and Fisk the one huge third down conversion for 14 yards on the final drive.

Corbin Steele and Berrien were in on eight tackles each to lead the defense. Ben Strzyzewski added six tackels, while Johnson-Chasteen, Logan Vaughn, and Carson Gray each had five.

Chelsea now moves on to the District Finals where they will host perennial powerhouse Birmingham Brother Rice Friday night at 7:00 PM. The Bulldogs finished the regular season ranked third in D3, while Brother Rice comes to town ranked sixth.