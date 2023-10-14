Late Rally Lifts Chelsea to Seventh Straight Win

Cover- STN file photo by Dawn McCann

A late fourth quarter rally on a wet and cold night lifted the Chelsea football team a 17-14 overtime win over Trenton to give the Bulldogs their seventh straight victory on the season.

The game was a defensive struggle through halftime with both teams moving the ball into the opponents, but the defenses came up with the big fourth down stops four times to keep the game scoreless into the half.

Chelsea would break the scoreless tie with a 33-yard Myles Bieber field goal midway through the third for a 3-0 lead.

Trenton would answer and scored on a TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 7-3 lead.

A penalty on the kickoff moved the Bulldogs back inside their 20 and were forced to punt and the Trojans took over in Chelsea territory.

Trenton would add to their lead with a TD run to make it 14-3 lead with 6:05 left.

The Bulldogs came up with what may be the drive of the season as they moved 83 yards and scored on a two-yard TD run by Luke Anstead. They converted the two-point conversion pass from Anstead to Tyson Hill to cut the lead to 14-11 with two minutes remaining.

Chelsea lined up for an onside kick and after the ball bounced off a Trenton player's hands, the Bulldog's Richard Montoye came out of the pile with the ball to give Chelsea the ball at the Trojans 47-yard line.

Anstead connected with JJ Turnbow for a 30-yard completion to move the ball inside the Trenton territory with under a minute remaining, but the Bulldogs drive stalled, and Bieber would tie the game at 14 with a 26-yard field goal with 38 seconds left and the game would go into overtime.

Trenton took the ball first and on third down Luke Webster picked off a pass at the goal line to give the Bulldogs a chance for the win.

After two running plays, the Bulldogs lined up for a field goal and Bieber nailed a 27-yarder for the win and the Bulldogs stormed the field to celebrate.

The win lifted the Bulldogs to a 7-1 overall record and sets up a showdown in Dexter next Friday against the arch-rival Dreadnaughts.

Something will have to give with the Bulldogs entering the game with a seven-game winning streak and the Dreadnaughts (6-2) a six-game victory streak.