Churchill Ends Dexter Season for Second Straight Year
For the second straight season, Livonia Churchill ended the Dexter Dreadnaughts football season in the state playoffs.
Churchill dominated the second half and pulled away from the Dreadnaughts 52-35 Friday night, ending the Dreads season one week after they won their first ever playoff game.
A high scoring affair was expected, and it was just that from the start.
Following a Dexter punt on the opening drive, Churchill marched down and scored on 26-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead.
Dexter answered with a scoring drive of its own and Colin Parachek hit Brennan Parachek with a seven-yard scoring pass to tie the game at seven after the Blake Sislo extra point.
Churchill would kick a field goal on its next drive for a 10-7 lead, but the Dreads would take the lead on a Parachek two-yard TD run and Sislo kick to make it 14-10 with eight minutes to go in the second quarter.
A minute later Churchill scored on a 37-yard TD pass to retake the lead, but Dexter again answered with a two-yard TD run by Cole Cabana to lead 21-17 with two minutes left in the half.
A crushing blow came late in the half as Churchill quickly drove down the field and scored with a three-yard run in the final minute to make it 24-21 at the half.
Churchill would take control in the third, scoring with a 36-yard pass for a 31-21 lead and after an interception score on an 18-yard TD pass with a minute left in the third for a 38-21 lead.
Parachek connected with Brennan Parachek for a seven-yard TD pass to make it 38-28 and recovered a fumble at midfield with a chance to cut into the lead but turned the ball over on downs.
Churchill scored on a 64-yard pass to make it 45-28 to pretty much seal the win.
Parachek would hit Cal Bavineau with a 26-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 45-35 but recovered the onside kick and punched it in one last time to make the final 52-35.
A record-breaking career ended on a sour note for Dreads quarterback. He now owns all the Dreadnaught passing records. He finished the night 36-56 for 350 yards passing and three scores. He also rushed for 17 yards and a TD.
Cabana rushed for 103 yards and a score and caught 12 passes for 88 yards. Brennan Parachek caught 11 passes for 91 yards and two scores, Bavineau eight for 98 and a TD, Ty Rychner three for 31, Lukas Koone two for 31, and Braeden Fuson one for 11.
Dexter finished the season with a 5-3 overall record.