Chelsea Cross Country Teams Have Strong Showing at State Finals

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams came home with a pair of strong finishes at the D2 state finals at Michigan International Speedway Friday, November 6.

The boys came home above their projected finishes with the boys finishing fourth and the girls seventh.

Both came home in front of SEC White champion Pinckney, who was higher ranked in both races.

The boys’ finished with 200 points in the race that was won by powerhouse Fremont with 61. St. Johns was second with 126 and Otsego third with 187. Pinckney was fifth, right behind the Bulldogs.

Division 2 All-State honors went to Connell Alford with an 11th place finish in 16:18.24 and Erik Reiber 17th in 16:30.47.

Bram Hartsuff was 59th in 17:05.79 and Zebedee Swager 72nd in 17:11.92. Jimmy Alford finished 115th in 17:33, Jonas Norwood 126th in 17:42.35, and Caden Faupel 166th

in 18:06.

With a junior, two sophomores, and a freshman in its top seven, the Bulldogs look to be strong for years to come.

The girls were projected to finish outside of the top ten but came home with the strong finish of seventh place with 272 points. Petoskey won the race with 68 and East Grand Rapids was second with 79.

Freshman Trilian Krug led Chelsea with a 40th

place finish in 19:58.05.

Rachel Bullock was 72nd in 20:23.33 and Natalie Davies right behind in 73rd with a time of 20:24.05. Audra Guthre was 84th in 20:30.74, Kate Gaiser 127th in 21:10.42, Seren Angus 220th in 22:33.57, and Riley Thorburn 248th in 25:05.32.

Like the boys’ team the girls are very young with two freshmen, a sophomore, and two juniors in the line-up so there are more good things to come for the Lady Bulldogs.