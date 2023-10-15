New Moon Neuro Brings Cutting-Edge Micro Current Neurofeedback Therapy to Chelsea

New Moon Neuro, the exclusive IASIS Micro Current Neurofeedback provider in the area, has officially inaugurated its practice in the heart of downtown Chelsea at 515 South Main Street, (Located within Curtis Chiropractic).

IASIS Micro Current Neurofeedback (MCN) is a neurofeedback therapy technique that uses extremely low levels of electrical current to help regulate and optimize brain function. It is a non-invasive, drug-free, and painless approach to neurofeedback that has gained popularity for its potential effectiveness in addressing a wide range of neurological and psychological conditions. They extend their services to both adults and children.

“We've witnessed clients that have lived with anxiety, depression, insomnia for decades reduce symptoms almost entirely after just a few sessions,” says Co-Founder Nicole Leffler. “For others, especially families that seek treatment together, it saves their marriage or preserves their family relationships.”

Distinguished by its gentler, swifter, and more cost-effective approach compared to traditional neurofeedback, MCN has exhibited remarkable efficacy across a wide spectrum of conditions. These include but are not limited to ADD, OCD, PTSD, addiction, trauma, insomnia, anxiety, depression, migraines, and TBI recovery. Patients grappling with autoimmune disorders, Lyme disease, chronic pain conditions, and high blood pressure have also reported substantial improvements through MCN treatment. These results are transformative, enduring, and grounded in the restoration of the central nervous system, facilitated by the treatment's innate capacity to foster self-healing within the brain.

This cutting-edge technology is characterized by its non-invasive nature, lack of pharmaceutical intervention, and endorsement by the FDA for addressing a multitude of physical, emotional, mental, and social health conditions. Clinical studies have been conducted, with ongoing research focused on MCN's potential benefits for conditions such as PTSD, substance abuse recovery, Alzheimer's, anxiety, and more.

The treatment process involves the application of small electrodes to the client's head to capture and redirect their brainwaves, encouraging the formation of new neural patterns and enhancing self-regulation within the nervous system. This process is entirely painless and utilizes less energy than a picowatt (a fraction of the energy consumed by a cell phone).

“Often neurofeedback is sought out as a last resort for clients that have tried everything from medications, intense therapies, self-treatment, etc., or for clients who can't seem to resolve the root of the issue,” says Leffler. “Most clients observe calmer moods and better sleep as soon as their first session.”

New Moon Neuro's co-founders, Nicole and Brandon Leffler, are certified IASIS Providers who have harnessed their decades of expertise in holistic wellness and information technology to serve their community. In addition to neurofeedback, they are actively collaborating with local wellness professionals to support their clients in achieving long-term mental and physical health objectives.

New Moon Neuro provides individual intake and initial treatment sessions, with ongoing sessions available in cost-effective packages. The clinic extends discounts to families, veterans, first responders, medical professionals, teachers, and students, and offers family packages at reduced rates.

For more details, please visit their website at newmoonneuro.com or contact them at hello@newmoonneuro.com.

Photos courtesy of New Moon Neuro