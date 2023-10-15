Chelsea Swim and Dive Remains Perfect in White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team improved to 4-0 in the SEC White to stay on top of the league standings with one meet remaining against Pinckney.

The Bulldogs remained perfect in the White with a 120-66 win over Jackson Thursday.

Brooke Paddock, Paiton Doyle, and Keygan Monahan came up with three wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

All three teamed with Ruby Jackson to open the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

Monahan and Doyle were also part of the winning 200 free relay with Remi Kint and Tallulah Gorby.

Doyle picked up her third win in the 100 free and Monahan led a sweep of the 200 IM with Emma Zachrich and Sofia DeMea for the Bulldogs.

Paddock’s third win was in the 500 free with Jackson finishing right behind her in second and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Gorby, Kint, and Sydney Barston.

Barston picked up a win in the 200 free with Gabi Rudolph second, Gabriella Burgess won the 100 breast, and Anna McAllister won the diving.

After a meet at Pinckney this week the Bulldogs will take on rival Dexter in a SEC crossover and then travel to Jackson November 3 for the SEC White finals and a shot at the league title.