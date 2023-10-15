Chelsea Soccer Blanks Adrian in D2 District Opener

The Chelsea soccer team opened the Division 2 state tournament with a 4-0 shutout of Adrian last week.

The Bulldogs carried a lot of the action in the first half and broke through when Maddox Straub found the net eight minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs nearly struck again moments later when a shot hit two posts and bounced out and it would remain 1-0.

Just before halftime, the Bulldogs increased their lead to 2-0 when Jose Ortiz-Martinez got a breakaway and beat the goaltender to extend the lead at halftime.

Chelsea got a free kick after a Maples penalty and Tyler Cox was there for the rebound to knock it in to push the Bulldogs lead to 3-0.

The Bulldogs would get another free kick and Maddox picked up the ball and knocked it home to push the lead to 4-0 and that would be the final.

Shane McLaughlin earned the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs advance to the district semifinals to face Parma Western in Parma this week. The Panthers took down the Bulldogs 1-0 in a close match earlier this season.