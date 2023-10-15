Chelsea Field Hockey Runs by Greenhills

The Chelsea field hockey is rolling into the postseason after a 7-1 drubbing of Ann Arbor Greenhills last week.

The game is a preview of the first-round match between the two in the Division 2 state tournament opener Friday night and this one was all Bulldogs.

Braiden Scheffler had a huge night with three goals and two assists for Chelsea.

Hayley Hopkins had a big game of her own with a pair of first period goals to put the Bulldogs on top 2-0.

It would stay that way until the third when Scheffler found the net for the first time for a 3-0 lead.

Just 10 seconds later Kyla Sullivan would find the net to quickly make it 4-0 Chelsea.

Brenna Taylor would get in on the fun with a goal for a 5-0 lead and Scheffler would wrap up the scoring with two goals for the 7-1 win.

Hopkins, Lucy Taylor, and Azlyn Eckert each had an assist for the Bulldogs.