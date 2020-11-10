Huron-Clinton Metroparks 2021 Annual Passes On Sale Now

| 1 min | from Huron Clinton Metropark Authority |

What’s the best time to get the 2021 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass? Right now. That’s because the parks system is providing a special discounted offer of just $35 for annual passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2020. That one pass can be used to access each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast Michigan all year long.

Starting January 1, the 2021 Metroparks annual pass will cost $40 for residents ($29 for Seniors 62+) of the five counties served – Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne – or $45 for non-residents ($34 for Seniors 62+). But now through the end of the year, everyone can purchase their 2021 pass for just $35, or $24 for Seniors 62 and older.

Additionally, any 2021 passes can be used immediately, even before the new year. That’s up to seven weeks of extra value with the same pass.

“Purchasing an annual pass is the best way to experience everything our diverse Metroparks have to offer,” said Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “Plus, it’s a great value. Nothing else matches it in terms of what you get and how affordable it can be to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, which the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced just how important that can be. It truly is an investment that keeps on giving all year long.”

McMillan also noted the new and improved online shopping experience, designed to offer a more streamlined customer experience. Those purchasing an annual pass online this year will be asked to create an account. They can then use that same login information when registering for programs, purchasing gift cards, reserving picnic shelters, and more.

Passes be purchased at www.metroparks.com/shop or at any Metroparks toll booth. The park offices remain closed to the public at this time until further notice.

The 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks include Delhi, Dexter-Huron, Hudson Mills, Huron Meadows, Indian Springs, Kensington, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair, Lower Huron, Oakwoods, Stony Creek, Willow and Wolcott Mill Metroparks.