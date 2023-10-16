Local Organizations Collaborate to Host Informative Seminar on Charitable Planning

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Community Foundation, Chelsea Education Foundation, and Chelsea State Bank are excited to announce the return of the in-person seminar at Chelsea State Bank located at 1010 S Main Street. This informative event is scheduled to take place on November 1, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM, offering valuable insights into charitable planning. This event is a valuable resource for those looking to plan for the future while creating a lasting and meaningful impact on their communities. The seminar is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is now available at https://chelseafoundation.org/planning/

The seminar will bring together a distinguished panel of experts who will share their knowledge and address common questions related to charitable planning, including giving through your will or estate. The panelists include:

Andy Kellogg, Financial Advisory, Raymond James Financial Services

Duane Stoker, Tax Advisor

Laurie Brewis, Estate Planning Attorney

Randy Ross, Vice President of Donor Services, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Can I make charitable contributions through a will or trust?

Can I use my IRA assets for charitable giving, either during my lifetime or as part of my estate?

How do I research how charitable organizations spend donations?

What are the key strategies to maximize your charitable impact?

This engaging discussion will be moderated by Amy Forehand, President, Chelsea Education Foundation. There will be a 30-minute post seminar opportunity to address any questions directly with the panelists.

The panelists will delve into various aspects of charitable planning, shedding light on questions frequently asked by individuals interested in making a meaningful impact through charitable contributions. Some of the key topics include:

By attending this seminar, participants will have the unique opportunity to gain insights directly from seasoned practitioners in the field of financial planning, taxation, estate planning, and philanthropy.

“I’m excited to offer the space at Chelsea State Bank and host this charitable giving seminar to empower our customers and community members alike with the knowledge and tools they need to make a positive impact on our community,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “At Chelsea State Bank, we believe that giving back is not just a responsibility but a privilege, and we are committed to helping make a difference. Join us for this informative event as we explore how you can support charitable causes and create a lasting legacy of generosity. Join us on November 1 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at our Chelsea Plaza Location, 1010 S. Main Street.”

To register for this enlightening seminar, please visit https://chelseafoundation.org/planning/. Don't miss this opportunity to learn and grow in your philanthropic journey.

###

About Chelsea Community Foundation:

The Chelsea Community Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment of $2.9 million that was created through gifts from generous individuals, families, and businesses who care about Chelsea. The Chelsea Community Foundation has given more than $1.9 million in grants to Chelsea nonprofit organizations to address community needs and opportunities that improve the quality of life in the City of Chelsea and surrounding areas. The Chelsea Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. For more information, please visit www.chelseafound.org.

About Chelsea Education Foundation:

Since 1999, Chelsea Education Foundation has impacted over 52,000 students through efforts and activities in the Chelsea School District. Over 1.2 million dollars have been donated to fund programs like #whyyoumatter, CHS Link Crew, 6th-grade camp, 5th-grade ukuleles, classroom-level books, preschool water tables, and scholarships to students showcasing outstanding performance. For more information, please visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.

About Chelsea State Bank:

Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The bank was formed 125 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please visit www.chelseastate.bank