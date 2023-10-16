Adult Learners Classes Announces its November Classes

From Joan Gaughan, Contributor

ALI’s Fall term ends in late November but four classes will take the chill off that month. Or maybe not. Even allowing for the vagaries of Michigan’s weather, the reality of climate change can no longer be denied. Cheryl Wells will discuss that reality in her class, Climate Change 2023: The Big Questions on November 1 and 15.

That a series of paintings in an art gallery was the inspiration for Modest Mussorgssky’s popular orchestral suite, Pictures at an Exhibition, is probably well known. Henry Aldrich will discuss that relationship as well as other cross-media connections in his Music Inspired by Art class on November 2.

What you see on TV police programs may not be all there is to finding the bad guy. But you probably knew that which is why Peter Van Hoek’s class on November 14 and 28 on Forensic Evidence in Criminal Cases will be of special interest. You will learn a lot about DNA but the usual suspects….fingerprints, ballistics and bite mark comparisons… aren’t neglected.

As many ALI students may know, Hank Muir and Chris Lenehan love Exploring Musical Theater. On each of the four Mondays in November, they will show a filmed version of a musical from Broadway and then delve into the inspiration behind the show’s creation, its performers and the place it occupies in theatrical history.

The ALI catalog with more class information on these classes as well as the registration form is available for download on the website, www.info@adultlearnersinstitute.org. Registration is by mail only. Mail complete registration forms to: Adult Learners Institute, P.O. Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118. Registration fee is $10 per semester and the class fees range from $10 to $35. If you have questions, please call the office at (734) 292-5540 or visit the ALI website.