CPD Weekly Report 10-17-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4172

Location: 100 block of N. Main Street

Date: October 15, 2023

Time: 1:20 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a motorist driving north on N. Main Street and stopping at intersections with flashing yellow traffic signals. The vehicle was also noted to match the description of a vehicle that had reportedly been unable to maintain the lane of traffic earlier in the morning.

The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver told the officer that she was lost and didn’t know how to get home. The officer reported that the driver appeared to be highly intoxicated due to her slurred speech and glossy eyes. The driver was asked if she had consumed any alcohol, and she stated that she had. The driver could not give specific details as to when or how much alcohol she had consumed.

The officer requested that the driver step out of the vehicle and perform some standard field sobriety tests. The driver complied. The officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the suspect, a 63-year-old Lima, Ohio, woman under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.