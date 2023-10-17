Chelsea Veterans Day Events Include Senior Luncheon & Veterans Tribute

From City of Chelsea

Please join the City of Chelsea, the Chelsea Senior Center, and several other local organizations to honor local veterans with a special luncheon and tribute event for Veterans Day 2023.

The Chelsea Senior Center invites ALL veterans to join them for a free lunch on Friday, November 10 at 11:45 am. The Veterans Day Honor Lunch is CSC’s way to honor all veterans, regardless of age, in appreciation for their service to our country. Membership at CSC is NOT required. For history buffs, consider joining them before lunch at 11:15 am for a short presentation by local historian Tom Drinkwater. Drinkwater, whose work has focused on Gettysburg, will share what he’s discovered about our local, Chelsea-area connections to the Battle of Gettysburg. After lunch, Silver Maples will provide bus service from CSC to and from the Veteran’s Tribute at Veterans Park. Please call the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242 to reserve lunch and to let them know you’d like a ride for the Veteran’s Tribute. Bus will leave CSC at 1 pm and return to CSC following the ceremony.

The Veterans Tribute ceremony will take place Friday, November 10 at 1:30 pm at Veterans Park. The program acknowledges all those who have served and sacrificed. The ceremony will include posting and retiring of the colors by the Herbert J. McKune American Legion Post #31, as well as a speaker panel featuring several local veterans discussing their experiences and sharing stories about what their service time meant to them.

The Friday event will take place in a tent at Veterans Park. With some consideration of potentially colder weather, the tent will be sided and there will be heaters inside the tent. There will also be warm beverages and snacks.