Chelsea schools moving ahead on 2019 bond projects

The Chelsea School District Board of Education approved a number of contracts at its November 9 meeting that aim to put the 2019 bond to good use.

Totaling $3.4 million, the projects covered by the contracts will involve improvements at the high school and transportation center. There are 12 contracts/projects in all that were approved unanimously by the school board.

The meeting was held virtually over Zoom.

According to the Clark Construction bid document to CSD Superintendent Julie Helber, the contracts include work for the High School Partial Remodel, Gym and Weight Room Additions and Transportation Center Bus Wash Addition.

Clark Construction is working with the school district on implementing bond projects. It made the recommendations to the school board of the contractors to use for the work.

A few of the projects are:

A contract with Royal West Roofing in the amount of $293,779, for roofing at the high school.

Another with Interkal, LLC in the amount of $408,934, for telescoping stands at the high school.

A contract with Asphalt Specialties, Inc. in the amount of $465,150 for asphalt at the high school.

Helber said, “They will begin work now with the goal of completion for the opening of school next year.”

In other news from the Nov. 9 school board meeting.

The CSD administrative team gave a presentation on the District Strategic Planning and Continuous Improvement Process.

Helber said they typically provide a presentation to the board on the strategic plan each year.

“This year we focused on student culture so the board and our community would have factual information and understand our process for improvement and the importance of student agency in this process,” said Helber in follow up with The Sun Times News.

She said she could not be more proud of the, “work our administrators are doing to provide a positive school culture for our students.”

However, she said there’s always more room to grow and improve.

“There will always be work to do in our Strategic Plan,” Helber said. “This is the goal of Continuous Improvement.”

The meeting also saw the introduction of staff member, Dawn Schell, the new music teacher at South Meadows. Schell’s background includes degrees in music education from Northern Michigan and Eastern Michigan universities. She previously taught in Livingston County and Ypsilanti.

Some details about Schell include she played on the Northern Michigan marching band and offers private education to learn the trumpet, trombone and guitar.