CORRECTION: It's C - A - P - P - E - L - L - I

We're human. Sometime at STN, we don't get it right the first time. In this case, it has been all season! We have been spelling Dreads Tennis Phenom Cayden Cappelli’s name wrong, and this young man has had a stellar season. Most recently, Cappelli and his doubles partner, Gavin Heichel, (Man, I hope we spelled that one right!) provided the victory needed in the final match of the day for the Dexter tennis team to earn a trip to the D2 state finals in the Grand Rapids area October 20-21. Congratulations young men! We will try to spell it right from now on!