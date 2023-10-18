Ballet Chelsea's 'Partner With Us' Campaign Returns: Join Us in Sustaining Arts Excellence

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Ballet Chelsea is thrilled to announce the kickoff of its fourth annual digital fundraising campaign, "Partner With Us" (PWU), running from October 23 to October 28, 2023. PWU plays a vital role in securing the financial sustainability of Ballet Chelsea as a nonprofit arts organization. If you're passionate about the arts and their positive impact on the community, they invite you to contribute. You can easily make a donation by texting BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321 or by following this donation link. Your donation keeps Ballet Chelsea dancing into the future!

Since its inception in 2020, Ballet Chelsea's PWU campaign has successfully raised a remarkable $91,000, with 72% of these funds raised by the studio's dedicated dancers. This year, their goal for the PWU fundraising initiative is set at $35,000. Thanks to unwavering dedication and generous community support, Ballet Chelsea not only provides high-caliber training and performance excellence but also engages in extensive arts education and outreach efforts.

Ballet Chelsea’s Board President, John Shea, said, "Our unwavering commitment to providing excellence in dance education for all who wish to dance remains at the core of our mission. Ballet Chelsea's deep investment in the communities we serve will continue to ensure access to movement and music for everyone."

Ballet Chelsea's ADP Program. Photo courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography



Central to Ballet Chelsea's mission is a dedicated effort to raise funds for financial aid awards, ensuring that dance is accessible to everyone. Annually, Ballet Chelsea distributes over $20,000 in scholarships and class discounts to their students. Furthermore, through their Adaptive Dance Program (ADP), they extend the joy of movement and music to individuals of diverse abilities, ranging from ages 3 to 93. Classes are generously supported by individual donors and corporate sponsors, enabling Ballet Chelsea’s ability to offer them at no cost to over 400 people.

Ballet Chelsea’s community outreach initiatives extend to performances and events at various venues, including the Chelsea pre-schools and middle schools, Retirement Communities, and libraries across Chelsea, Dexter, Ann Arbor, Grass Lake, and Hillsdale. The organization also participates in Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, Wine, Women, & Shopping and other community led events. "This year, Ballet Chelsea has increased its outreach by nearly 400%, we will be active in senior centers, schools, libraries, and community events every weekend in November and December until the production of 'The Nutcracker' on December 15-16," shared Natalie Krienke, Ballet Chelsea’s Assistant Artistic Director.

Ballet Chelsea dancers at the 2023 Ann Feeney Service Awards. Photo courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography

Artistic Director, Michelle Quenon, who joined Ballet Chelsea in May 2023, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization. Her passion for the creative process and new works ensures the continuation of their artistic excellence.

Ballet Chelsea sincerely appreciates, and relies on, your support. If you value the arts in the community, please consider making a donation by visiting balletchelsea.org or participating in our "Partner With Us" campaign by texting BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321 or donating here to help us continue dancing for years to come.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Ballet Chelsea is dedicated to building strong individuals through exceptional training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that wholeheartedly supports us through arts education and outreach.