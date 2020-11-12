Call for 2021 Michigan State Parks Photo Ambassadors

Looking for an interesting, creative, and unique volunteer opportunity? We're searching for our next group of Michigan state parks photo ambassadors.

Photo ambassadors work with the DNR by sharing and curating imagery, as well as providing photos to help the DNR showcase outdoor recreation, state parks, trail, and water-based destinations on the @MiStateParks Instagram account and in other marketing materials.

This year was the inaugural year for the program, and what a year it was! Ambassadors not only spent time in some of Michigan's most beautiful places (on their own or with family and friends), but they collectively built a new library of stunning imagery for the state's parks and recreation system.

Learn more about the ambassador program and find the 2021 application.

Photo was taken at Ludington State Park by 2020 Michigan state parks photo ambassador Sarah Goodwin.