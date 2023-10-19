St. Louis Center to Host 36th Annual Fall Dinner Auction for a Noble Cause

St. Louis Center, a haven for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced its 36th Annual Fall Dinner Auction to be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The event is set to bring the community together for a night filled with delightful dining, camaraderie, and a collective effort to raise funds for the center's residents.

Al and Patricia Zangara will be honored during the event for their many years of dedicated service to St. Louis Center.

The auction will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chelsea. A Moveable Feast catering service will delight attendees with sumptuous dinner offerings. Apart from enjoying a delectable meal, guests can participate in both silent and live auctions.

David Helmer from the renowned Braun and Helmer Auction Service will be the star auctioneer for the live auction segment. Attendees can look forward to bidding on an array of items. The offerings range from baskets filled with products from local businesses, exquisite art pieces, wine collections, to lavish packages like a 10-night stay in Costa Rica and exciting trips to destinations like Mexico and Colorado.

Those eager to be part of this commendable initiative can secure their tickets either by visiting the St. Louis Center's website or by placing a call at (734) 475-8430.

For more details about the event or to purchase tickets online, interested individuals can visit St. Louis Center's official event page.

Here are a few auction items:

