Chelsea Police Report, September 2023

During September 2023, Officers responded to 432 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 541 the previous year for a 20% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Sep) are 3,957, up from 3,210 for the same period last year for a 23% increase.

Officers conducted 157 traffic stops, down from 195 last year. Forty citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

22 crashes

One forcible sexual contact

Two assaults

One larceny

One stolen vehicle

Three frauds

One shoplifting

One OUI

85 Misc. complaints

265 Non-criminal complaints

Of the CPS’s 46 cases, 26 remain open, two await lab analysis, seven have been turned over to the prosecutor, and eleven are closed.

Chief Kazyak also reported that his department escorted two construction-related transports through town. He announced a new recruit will join the police force in early November. The Chief also shared a highlight where the police department along with other agencies escorted a child with severe medical challenges to the hospital, some 17 vehicles in all.

Chief Kazyak also mentioned the hateful, antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, anti-feminist propaganda was left in people's driveways and yards in the Lanewood neighborhood of Chelsea the night of Oct. 14 and that the incident was an active investigation. He has reached out to law enforcement at county, state, and federal level to see if they have reports or information on similar acts.