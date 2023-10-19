Chelsea MI
10-19-2023 10:30am

Weekly Road Work, Oct 23-29

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
County-wide Various Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 31 (extended)
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31
Pittsfield Cayman Blvd between Textile Rd and Cottonwood Dr Road closure Oct. 2 - 27 (extended)
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closures Oct. 16 - Nov. 3
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Sept. 5 - Oct. 31
Scio Upland Dr between Scio Church Rd and Scio Ridge Rd Road closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 30
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Nov. 15
Webster N. Territorial Rd between Zeeb Rd and Scully Rd Road closure Oct. 23 - 25
Ypsilanti Borgstrom St between Service Dr and Juneau Rd Daytime lane closure Sept. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road closure Aug. 24 - TBD
Ypsilanti Bagley Ave between Forest Rd and Holmes Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 11 - Nov. 3
Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 11 - Nov. 3
Ypsilanti Intersection of Ford Blvd and Russell St Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 23 - 27
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive