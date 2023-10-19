10-19-2023 10:30am
Weekly Road Work, Oct 23-29
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|County-wide
|Various Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 2 - 31 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - Oct. 31
|Pittsfield
|Cayman Blvd between Textile Rd and Cottonwood Dr
|Road closure
|Oct. 2 - 27 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 16 - Nov. 3
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Oct. 31
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 5 - Oct. 31
|Scio
|Upland Dr between Scio Church Rd and Scio Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 28 - Oct. 30
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Nov. 15
|Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Zeeb Rd and Scully Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 23 - 25
|Ypsilanti
|Borgstrom St between Service Dr and Juneau Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Sept. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 - TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Bagley Ave between Forest Rd and Holmes Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 11 - Nov. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 11 - Nov. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Ford Blvd and Russell St
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 23 - 27