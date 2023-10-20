Saline Parks Commission Names 2023 Green Thumb Award Winners

The City of Saline Parks Commission awarded its annual Green Thumb Awards during the October 16th, 2023 city council meeting. According to the city’s website, the Green Thumb Award is, “designed to recognize those residents, businesses, and organizations in the City of Saline who have taken the extra effort to make the community and their property more attractive for all to enjoy.”

Saline Parks Commission 2023 Residential Green Thumb Award Winners

Nada Alawar, Clark Street

Laura and Mike Cox, W. Russell Street

Linda Feldkamp, N. Ann Arbor Street

Kimberly Koby, E. Henry Street

Dawn Matthews, Rosemont

Susan and Eugene Miklovich, Colony Drive

Saline Parks Commission 2023 Commercial Green Thumb Award Winners

A & H Lawn Service, Michigan Avenue

Saline Rec Center, Woodland Drive

Woodland Family Dentistry, N. Ann Arbor Street

In a memo to Mayor Brian Marl and the City Council, Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs reported that the 2023 program received a record number of nominations. The six residential winners were selected from among 46 nominated properties! There were six total nominations in the business category. The program was held between May 15th and August 15th.

The Parks Commission is comprised of nine members who hold two-year terms. Current members are Dan Burgess, Jacob Morris, Scott Rentschler, Joseph Smith, Clair Walsh, and Angie Zill. Nicole Rice is the City Council representative for the Parks Commission and Carla Scruggs serves as its staff liaison.