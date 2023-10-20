Chelsea Girls' Cross Country Wins SEC White Title

The Chelsea girls' cross country team made it a clean sweep of the all three jamborees after winning the White Finals on a cold, rainy night to claim the SEC White title Thursday.

In a hotly contested race, the Bulldogs took the title with just 42 with just seven points separating first and third place. Adrian was second with 47 and Tecumseh third with 49.

The win the Bulldogs 30 points and they easily outdistanced second-place Adrian with 22.

Natalia DeMea led the Bulldogs with a runner-up finish with a time of 19:34.3.

Samantha Bieber was seventh in 20:42.7 and Zora Ziolkowski 8th in 20:59 to give the Bulldogs three in the top 10.

Lauren Thompson was 13th in 21:48.9, Seren Angus 14th in 21:51.9, Marah Putnam 21st in 22:54.3, and Clara Fredenberg 22nd in 22:59.1

DeMea, Bieber, Ziolkowski, Thompson, and Fredenberg all made the All-SEC team for Chelsea.

The boys finished with 67 points in the race won by D2 top-ranked Pinckney with 27.

Connell Alford led Chelsea with a second-place finish in 15:43.4.

Beckett Boos was 12th in 17:35.1 and Linus Helzerman 14th in 17:35.5.

Mo Cugliari was 19th in 18:12.1, Alex Martin 20th in 18:24.2, Brant Maley 24th in 18:46.8, and Wyeth Angus 26th in 19:11.3.

Alford, Boos, and Helzerman all earned All-SEC Honors for the Bulldogs.