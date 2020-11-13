Sylvan Township's new supervisor

The first goal for recently elected Sylvan Township Supervisor David Brooks involves learning, specifically his new job.

Brooks, who will be the new face on the township board, came out on top in the Nov. 3 election for supervisor. He received 820 votes or 50.84 percent of the ballots cast while his challengers Scott Cooper took in 634 votes and Clifford Camp 151.

The Sun Times News followed up with Brooks and asked him, what is the most immediate issue he would have to deal with?

“The only issue that I have to deal with sooner rather than later is to learn the job while keeping my head down,” he said.

In running for election, Brooks did a Q and A with The Sun Times News, which he points to as speaking for him in going into his term as supervisor.

When it came to looking at some of the issues or challenges facing the township, he said, “The citizens of Sylvan Township will determine what the important issues are. For some, the top issue might be the continued need for all the taxpayers of Sylvan Township to subsidize a water and sewer system that only serves a small part of the township. For others it could be the lack of universal broadband. And for others it could be frustration with the zoning ordinance.”

In looking ahead at another big challenge facing the township, Brooks looked back and said, “Sylvan Township made a disastrous investment in water and sewer infrastructure, is heavily in debt and losing money operationally. They sued their attorney and won a 2.3 million dollar settlement. They have been debating how to use the settlement money ever since.”

“My technical background and negotiating skill will allow me to explore creative solutions,” he said.

Another issue he believes he’s prepared for involves potential development.

“The 2008 recession rendered the development/preservation debate dormant for nearly 10 years,” he said. “As this issue resurfaces, my extensive training in land use planning will allow me to participate in developing strategies appropriate to Sylvan Township.”

Going forward, he said it will be very important for the township to be responsive to the community. He said the work of the township board, of which he’s just one member of five, should be done with the best interests of Sylvan Township in mind.