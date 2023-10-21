Celebrating Civility Month in Chelsea this November!

From CHRC

November is Civility Month in Chelsea! The Chelsea Human Rights Commission is pleased to announce the program line-up to help celebrate and promote civility within our community.

Civility is more than politeness. It is about learning to disagree while maintaining respect for each other and having the empathy to understand why the other person thinks as they do while maintaining our own core values. Each of these events helps to serve this mission.

Monday, Nov 6 – Panel Discussion on the role of media in civility. Participating will be Chuck Colby, editor of The Sun Times News, Kerstin Woodside, Saline Diversity Equity Inclusion Committee, and local government reporter for MLive, Lucas Smolcic Larson. Q&A to follow. Sponsored by the Human Rights Commission. In person. No registration needed. Council Chambers 7pm View-only zoom link will also be available.

Thursday, Nov 9 – Film We Can Be Heroes followed by discussion. This documentary aims to reduce stigma around substance abuse and talk about it in healthy, solution-based ways. Please register at rotarychelsea.org. Sponsored by Chelsea Rotary and the Chelsea District Library. Chelsea High School 7pm

Sunday, Nov 12 – Gratitude Concert by Gemini. A family-friendly concert to celebrate togetherness and all that we are thankful for throughout the year. Sponsored by the Chelsea District Library. McKune Room, Chelsea District Library, 2pm

Wednesday, Nov 15

- Introduction to Restorative Justice and Conflict Resolution. Games and activities designed to challenge our perceptions of conflict, learn about the different approaches to conflict, and how we do (or do not!) use them in our daily lives. High School and above. No registration needed. Sponsored by One World One Family. Council Chambers 5.30-7.30pm

Monday, Nov 20 - Introduction to LGBTQ+. Introductory class to reduce confusion around issues of gender, sexuality, or even just pronouns. This curriculum aims to help dispel misconceptions and answer questions people may have but don't have a venue to ask. Please register at the Senior Center 475-9494. Sponsored by Equality Chelsea. Chelsea Senior Center, 1pm

Please join one or all of these session and help to promote civility within the welcoming community that we share.

Questions, contact the sponsoring organization or the Human Rights Commission. hrc@city-chelsea.org