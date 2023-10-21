Ballet Chelsea's "Partner With Us" Fundraising Campaign in Full Swing

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Ballet Chelsea's "Partner With Us" (PWU) fundraising campaign is in full swing from October 23 to October 28, 2023. This is your chance to make a difference in your community by supporting the arts. If you're passionate about ballet and its positive impact on the community, you are invited to contribute. Donating is easy—simply text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321 or use this donation link. Your support helps ensure that Ballet Chelsea can continue to bring the joy of dance to our community for years to come!

Since 2020, the PWU campaign has raised an impressive $91,000, thanks to the generosity of people like you. This year, the goal is to reach $35,000. Your contributions make it possible for Ballet Chelsea to offer scholarships, discounts, and their Adaptive Dance Program, making dance accessible to all. Ballet Chelsea is committed to enriching their community through the arts, and your support plays a crucial role in achieving that mission.

By supporting the campaign, you're not just making a donation; you're actively ensuring the continued provision of exceptional dance education and outreach programs that impact countless lives. To contribute, please visit balletchelsea.org or, text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321. Ballet Chelsea extends their heartfelt gratitude to you for being an essential part of their mission to make the arts accessible to all.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Ballet Chelsea is dedicated to building strong individuals through exceptional training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports them through arts education and outreach.