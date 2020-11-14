Go Exploring with 100 Things to Do in Ann Arbor Before You Die

| 1 min | from Reedy Press |

With state and local governments continuing to adjust levels of measured reopenings amid social distancing, it’s difficult for people to find activities which they can safely undertake these days. Patricia Majher, author of 100 Things to Do in Ann Arbor Before You Die, has put together a list of safe and fun things to do during the upcoming holiday and winter season from the book:

Shake and stir your own craft cocktails (#20) : Tammy Coxen of Tammy's Tastings has taken her popular cocktail classes online, sharing a little history and a lot of how-to tips for mixing everything from hot toddies to tantalizing tiki drinks. Interactive and entertaining!

Tammy Coxen of Tammy's Tastings has taken her popular cocktail classes online, sharing a little history and a lot of how-to tips for mixing everything from hot toddies to tantalizing tiki drinks. Interactive and entertaining! Listen up at Two Tower(ing) Carillons (#30) : Bring a lawn chair and a Thermos of hot chocolate to enjoy outdoor, afternoon concerts every weekday at the University of Michigan carillons -- one on Central Campus and the other on North Campus.

Bring a lawn chair and a Thermos of hot chocolate to enjoy outdoor, afternoon concerts every weekday at the University of Michigan carillons -- one on Central Campus and the other on North Campus. Head downtown to the Baking-and-Bulbs Store (#95): Downtown Home & Garden transforms itself into a one-stop source for holiday shopping, with a Christmas tree lot scented by roasting chestnuts; a selection of fun and funky ornaments; and a toy department of timeless classics.

Author Patricia Majher has enjoyed living and working in the Ann Arbor area for more than 30 years. In her freelance career, she has penned travel pieces for Heritage Newspapers, reported on real estate for the Ann Arbor News, and been a feature writer for Faith magazine. In 2009, she was named editor of Michigan History magazine. 100 Things to Do in Ann Arbor Before You Die is Pat’s fourth book and first for Reedy Press.