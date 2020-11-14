Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program Seeking Sponsors

| 1 min | from BBBS |

Big Brothers Big Sisters exists to build and support one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth in Washtenaw County. In this ever-changing environment of social distancing, it is difficult for all of us, but we are still here supporting the youth in our community. Just because you can't meet face to face, does not mean you cannot make a Big Impact on Little's world.

The Adopt-A-Family program has brightened the holidays for thousands of local families for over twenty years. Our ability to provide this opportunity for families and to maintain its success is due to the continued support and generosity of individuals like you, who have donated food, personal care items, new clothes, games, and toys to our families, who might not otherwise have gifts to open!

Now more than ever we have the opportunity to brighten this Holiday season for our local families. Between now and Dec 14th you and your friends, family, coworkers, or teammates can adopt a local family. We offer 3 support options to fit any budget, so everyone can give back to our community!

After a crazy 2020, we want to provide a Christmas for every single family in our program that applied for holiday assistance. We need about 20 more donors to be matched with families, so gather your family, friends, and coworkers and help spread holiday cheer!

Visit bbbswashtenaw.org/adoptafamily.html for more information and to sign up to be a donor or email Gabbi O'Connell at gabbi.oconnell@bbbswashtenaw.org.