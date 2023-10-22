Dexter Volleyball Sweeps Chelsea in Annual Dig Pink Game (With Photos)

Volleyball rivals Dexter and Chelsea played their annual Dig Pink Game Thursday night and it was the Dreadnaughts that came out on top for the ninth straight season to take home the Dig Pink rivalry trophy.

The annual event raises funds for the University of Michigan Hospital Cancer Center to help with its fight for breast cancer. There were raffles, a 50/50, and t-shirts were sold for the event.

Chelsea came out quickly in the opening set and took an early 11-5 lead over the Dreadnaughts.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 20-11 before the Dreads scored three straight to cut the lead to 20-14 and force a Chelsea timeout.

Dexter would continue to chip away at the lead and battled back to tie the game at 23. The teams would go back and forth with both holding off set points, but an Ali Parachek block gave the Dreadnaught the come from behind win 29-27 to take the first set.

The second set was close early with Dexter leading 11-7, but the Dreadnaughts would outscore Chelsea 14-7 the rest of the way to take the set 25-14 for a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw Dexter jump out to a 5-0 lead and never look back as the Dreads cruised to the third set win 25-15 to take the match 25-15.

Photos by Mike Williamson