Dexter Girls' Swim and Dive Sending Ten to State Finals

After three Dexter divers qualified Thursday night, the Dexter girls swim and dive team will be sending ten athletes to the Division 2 State Finals at Grand Rapids Northview this weekend.

Lily Witte set a new Fenton pool record on her way to winning the Regional title Thursday night. Witte finished with a 11-dive total of 472.00. Witte will be the favorite to repeat as the D2 diving state champion this weekend.

Vivian Kinnard had a strong showing, finishing second with a score of 416.85. She was all-state last year and looking for a repeat of 2019.

Elysa Grossman is the third of the Dreadnaughts amazing trio. She was also all-state in 2019 and looks for a repeat in 2020 after a sixth-place finish at the Regional with a score of 340.85.

Seven other Dreadnaughts will be swimming at this year’s Finals.

Senior Charlotte Schultz is the defending state champion in the 100 back and will defend her title. She also qualified in the 200 IM, 200 free relay and 400 free relays.

Hailee Waters qualified in the 200 free, 500 free, and is part of the 200 and 400 free relays.

Lauren Witte will swim in the 100 back, 200 medley relay and 400 free relays, while Emma Sortor will swim in the 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay.

Maddy Matos will swim in the 100 back, Marea Balcom 200 and 400 free relays, freshman Delany Parker the 100 breast, and Natalie Koenn is an alternate in the 200-medley relay.

On top of the diving, Lily Witte will be part of the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state finals will have a different look this year. Diving will be held Friday night with champion being crowned that evening.

Swim events will not have preliminaries like they have had in the past. All qualifiers will compete in the finals Saturday with the top 16 times medaling and the top eight earning All-State.

Dexter finished 4th in 2019 and with these 10 athletes, they have high hopes for another top finish this weekend.