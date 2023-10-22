Chelsea Rolls Past Greenhills in Playoff Opener

The Chelsea field hockey team opened it D2 playoff run with a 6-1 win over Ann Arbor Greenhills Friday night.

The Bulldogs enter the tournament with as the second seed and had no problem with Greenhills.

Azlyn Eckert and Braiden Scheffler scored first period goals to give the Bulldogs a quick 2-0 lead.

The lead would grow to 4-0 in the second when Scheffler scored her second of the game and also picked up an assist when she set up a goal by Hayley Hopkins.

Brenna Taylor would find the net for the Bulldogs fifth goal in the third period and Scheffler would wrap up the scoring with her third goal of the night to get the hat trick and the Bulldogs 6-1 win.

Scheffler finished with three goals and two assists, while Lucy Taylor added an assist.

Elizabeth Lane made four saves in net for the Bulldogs as Chelsea outshot Greenhills 28-5 in the match.

The Bulldogs advance to the quarterfinals to face Grosse Pointe South Tuesday night.