Chelsea Swim and Dive Finishes 5-0 in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team moved one step closer to its third straight SEC White title after rolling over Pinckney 141-29 last week and finish 5-0 in the dual meet part of the season.

The Bulldogs will enter the SEC swim finals at Jackson with a chance to clinch the outright title November 3 and 4.

Chelsea breezed through the meet with Pinckney, winning 11 of 12 events, including sweeps of the top three spots in six events.

Brooke Paddock, Paiton Doyle, Keygan Monahan, and Sydney Barston teamed to win the 200 medley and 400 free relays for the Bulldogs.

Remi Kint won three events for Chelsea with victories in the 200 IM, 100 free, and part of the winning 200 free relay with Ruby Jackson, Isabelle Tuell, and Tallulah Gorby.

Tuell and Clara Johnson finished second and third behind Kint in the 200 IM, while Tuell and Addie Kennedy were second and third in the 100 free behind Kint.

Addie Kennedy, Lily Snyder, and Bailey Grewe took the top three spots in the 200 free, while Barston won the 50.

Gorby and Lily Paddock took the top two spots in diving, while Doyle, Gaby Rudolph, and Johnson swept the 100 fly. Brooke Paddock, Monahan, and Sofi DeMea took the top three spots in the 500 free, while Rudolph, Emma Zachrich, and Clara Baghdoian swept the 100 back.

Some of the Bulldogs took part in the annual freshman-sophomore meet at Dexter Saturday.

Brooke Paddock was third in the 100 fly, fourth in the 200 IM, and part of the 200 free relay that finished fourth with Natalie Boos, Jackson, and Rudolph. Jackson also took fifth in the 100 free for Chelsea.