Chelsea Tennis Finishes Seventh at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team had a strong showing at the Division 3 state finals after coming home with a seventh-place finish.

The Bulldogs finished with 12 points at the tournament that was once again won by Cranbrook-Kingswood.

Ryan Fredricksen led the Bulldogs with a run to the semifinals in the two-singles bracket.

Fredricksen was seeded fifth and opened with a 6-0, 6-4 win and then a 7-6 (5) 6-0 win over thee four seed from East Grand Rapids. He then fell to the #1 seed from Detroit Country Day 6-1, 6-1 to end his tournament run.

Mason Strach won his first match at one singles 6-1, 6-1, while Jack Murray won his first match at three singles 6-3, 6-1 before falling in the quarterfinals in a three set match. Keegan Van Batavia also picked up one win with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win at four singles.

Owen McCulloch and Julien Korner picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at one doubles, while Luke Mourad and Benjamin Tetens one a match at two doubles 6-3, 6-0.

Zak Sing and Logan Fansler won a match 6-1, 6-4 at three doubles, while James Reid and Bradley Dunn dropped their first match of the day 6-3, 6-4.