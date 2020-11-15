Bulldogs Sending Six to D3 Swim and Dive Finals

Powered behind an amazing season by junior Bella Turner, the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team will be sending six athletes to the D3 state finals at Lake Orion this weekend.

Turner became the first swimmer in Chelsea history to qualify in all eight individual swimming events. She is coming off a year in which she was all-state in four events at the 2019 finals. She was all state in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 and 400 free relays.

Riley Monahan will compete in the 500 free, while Katie Leissner, Amanda Dosey, Chelsea Paddock, and Turner will compete in the 200-medley relay.

Molly Jacobson qualified for the diving finals after a fifth-place finish at St. Johns. She finished with an 11-dive total of 275.55.

Dosey just missed qualifying for the finals with an 11th

place finish with a score of 242.55. She missed the final qualifying spot by .5. This was her first year of diving and big things are expected from her in the future.

Paddock is just a freshman and missed the opening cut, but like Dosey big things are expected in the future for her.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state finals will have a different look this year. Diving will be held Friday night with champion being crowned that evening.

Swim events will not have preliminaries like they have had in the past. All qualifiers will compete in the finals Saturday with the top 16 times medaling and the top eight earning All-State.