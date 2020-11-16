AG Nessel Urges Local Enforcement of Latest COVID-19 Orders

| 1 min | from the State of Michigan |

LANSING – As the Great Lakes State faces a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new public health order to slow the spread of the deadly virus. On behalf of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, department Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney provided the following statement:

”Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recognizes and strongly supports the need for these important measures in an effort to stem the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Michigan. This virus is quickly spreading throughout our state and we must do everything we can to stop it and flatten the curve. As with past orders, county public health departments and local law enforcement are primarily responsible for enforcement in their own communities and we hope they do so. We stand ready to assist them in their efforts.”

Questions about the new MDHHS order may be directed to the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or by sending an email to the state's COVID-19 email address.