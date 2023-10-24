CPD Weekly Report 10-24-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4191

Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12

Date: October 16, 2023

Time: 2:23 pm

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that his debit card, driver’s license, and SIM card to his cell phone had been stolen. The complainant stated that he had left the items inside a locker for approximately an hour, and shortly after leaving the property the complainant noticed the items were missing. The complainant checked with his financial institution and discovered that a large withdrawal had been taken out of his account using a nearby ATM. The case remains open pending further investigation and review of the available surveillance footage.

#####

Incident #: 23-4207

Location: 300 block of Fairways Ln.

Date: October 18, 2023

Time: 10:53 am

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that he `had fallen victim to a computer fraud. The complainant stated that he had been having computer issues and believed that his computer may have been infected with a virus. The complainant stated that he made contact with what he believed was a legitimate cybersecurity company that he had found online. The complainant provided the company with access to his computer and his bank account. During the course of this incident, the complainant spoke with a subject on the phone for several hours over the course of two days. The complainant stated that it was arranged for a courier to come to his house to retrieve a large sum of money, he was told that the money would be used to assist with the “bait and capture of the hackers”. The complainant stated he began to suspect that he had been defrauded and discontinued contact with the suspect, and notified the police. The case remains open pending further investigation and potential lead development.

#####

Incident #: 23-4238

Location: 20000 block of W. Old US 12

Date: October 20, 2023

Time: 7:20 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling down the road and partially crossing over the center line into the oncoming lane of traffic. The officer began following the vehicle and observed it again cross over the center line and then make a wide turn, nearly hitting another vehicle. The officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 20000 block of W. Old US 12. Upon making contact with the driver, the officer noted that there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and the driver’s eyes appeared to be “glassy”. The officer eventually asked the driver to step outside the vehicle and was requested to perform some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect, a 60-year-old Chelsea man was placed under arrest and processed. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office.

#####

Incident #: 23-4240

Location: 300 block of N. Main St.

Date: October 20, 2023

Time: 8:43 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main Street for the report of a male subject assaulting a female subject. Upon arrival, the officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone matching the description. The officer canvassed the area and located the female and her boyfriend at an establishment in the 500 block of N. Main Street. The female subject stated that she had been at an establishment in the 300 block of N. Main Street, and a male subject had begun to “disrespect her”. The complainant stated that an altercation ensued, and she had been struck in the face and neck area by the suspect. The officer was unable to see any visible injury to the complainant, and she stated that she did not need any medical attention. The complainant stated that she did not wish to pursue the matter any further. The complainant told the officer that she was not able to provide any further information on where the suspect had gone and could not provide any further description of the suspect. The case was closed with no prosecution desired.