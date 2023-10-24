The Chelsea School District is starting a new planning process

The Chelsea School District is doing something it hasn’t done in several years.

In the coming weeks, the school district will be getting its strategic planning process fully underway and will include parents, students, staff and community members.

To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka to ask him why the district is thinking about strategic planning right now.

“It has been several years since the Chelsea School District conducted a strategic planning process,” he answered. “Strategic plans are essential for any educational institution, as they provide a roadmap for the future, outline goals and priorities, and help ensure that resources are allocated effectively. Over time, the educational landscape, community needs, and educational best practices can change, so it's important to periodically revisit and update the strategic plan to align with these changes.”

Additionally, he said, “the district is currently in the middle of its capital project timeline.”

“Capital projects, such as building renovations, can significantly impact the district's educational infrastructure and capacity,” Kapolka said. “A strategic plan is essential in this context to ensure that these capital investments align with the district's long-term educational goals and mission. It allows the district to make informed decisions about where to allocate resources, what facilities or infrastructure improvements are most needed, and how these changes will support the overall educational vision. The end result of our strategic plan will be a well-defined and comprehensive set of goals and actionable steps that we aim to achieve over the next three to five years.”

The district has contracted with the Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI) for the facilitation of the strategic planning process.

As for next steps, Kapolka said the district will share a community survey starting on Nov. 6 with its educational stakeholders that will include parents, students, staff and community members. MLI will then host multiple focus group sessions to obtain a cross section of perspectives that will assist in defining the outcomes and goals for the strategic planning process.

image courtesy of the Chelsea School District