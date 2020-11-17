A2 Youth Council Seeks Area Youth Help by Filling Out Online Needs Assessment

The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation’s Youth Council, a group of 25 high school students from across Washtenaw County who work together to make an impact on the community through volunteering, service, and philanthropy, has launched the 2020 Youth Needs Assessment.

The Needs Assessment was designed by the Youth Council to learn more about the disparities and issues facing teens in Washtenaw County. The survey results will inform the funding priorities for the distribution of $80,000 + each year for the next 3 years.

The Council is asking for the teen public’s help by filling out a Needs Assessment. The survey takes a few minutes and is offered in English, Arabic, and Spanish. The survey is for high school-aged youth.

The survey can be accessed through the QR code on the flyer or online at www.aaacf.org/NeedsAssessment

The survey is open through November 29.