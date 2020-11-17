Thank You! Ballet Chelsea 2020 Digital Fundraising Campaign a Huge Success

Chelsea, MI - Last month, Ballet Chelsea announced its Digital Fundraising Campaign that began on November 6 and ran through November 16. We Rise by Lifting Each Other Up! And that is what the community did when it gave Ballet Chelsea a huge embrace! Ballet Chelsea exceeded their goal of $20,000. As of 12 pm, November 16, the campaign raised nearly $28,000! Wendi Dubois, Artistic Director, shared heartfelt and overwhelmed emotions, . “We are grateful, joyous, inspired, and humbled by the kindness and generosity of the community. Our studio members participated in a Peer To Peer competition, raising 85% of the entire campaign. Their belief, commitment, and passion are representative of the core spirit of Ballet Chelsea. We have exceeded our goal, which we desperately needed to keep our doors open! Every dollar will help sustain our organization and support new initiatives through this prolonged crisis”. Ballet Chelsea has been adapting to the continually shifting environment created by Covid-19. They will persevere in finding new ways of bringing movement and music to their students and community. Educating students and providing exposure to the arts in safe practices requires creativity and teamwork. Ballet Chelsea has learned much during this unusual season about adapting. Examples include: Offering classes and dance education remotely. Dance education elements include dance appreciation, history, and training.

The transformation of the traditional Nutcracker into the film “A Very Merry Nutcracker,” set in a barn and a park. The film will premiere as a drive-in movie on December 4 & 5 at the Chelsea Fairgrounds.

Supporting the Adaptive Dance Program through virtual delivery, bringing dance to many people who otherwise would not get adequate exercise. To learn more about ADP, visit https://balletchelsea.org/adaptive-dance-program-adp/.

And beginning in January, producing a new set of offerings with a very different approach to sharing the joy of movement to continue their community outreach and performance tradition. Ballet Chelsea thanks you for your support during this critical time and for giving them the chance to come back to the stage and studio stronger than ever!