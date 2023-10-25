Local Teen “Stops Pucks to Stop Cancer”

STN Staff

Local teenager Landyn Scott is taking part in the October Saves goalie challenge for the 5th straight year. Scott has raised approximately $5,000 since he started participating in 2019. Scott was the #1 fundraiser in Michigan for several of the past five years. This year his fundraising goal is $2,000. Scott currently has the second-highest fundraising total in the state.

According to their website, “October Saves is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization that began in 2014 for the purpose of raising money to fight cancer. The concept is simple. During Breast Cancer Awareness month, goalies of all ages and skill levels across North America gather pledges for each save they make during October. Funds raised benefit our amazing cancer-fighting beneficiaries across the US and Canada.” This year is the 10-year anniversary of the October Saves goalie challenge and this year they have already raised over $500,000 for cancer research.

One of Landyn's many saves. You can see the puck in his glove.

Scott is a goalie for the 2009 Chelsea Chiefs and has made over 241 saves this October. He expects to surpass his 250-save goal in his final games this weekend. Scott puts the names of those who have fought or are fighting cancer on his stick for select games throughout the month.

When asked why he participates in October Saves Scott responded, “I’m doing October Saves because it helps raise cancer awareness and it helps donate money to finding a cure.”

Those interested in contributing to the fundraiser can make tax-deductible donations or pledge to contribute any amount per save by visiting Bit.ly/Landyn30. For more information about October Saves visit www.octobersaves.org.

Photos courtesy of Lonnie and Heather Scott