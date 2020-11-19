2|42 Community Center Offers New COVID-19 Testing Site to Provide Saliva Testing

| 3 min | from Washtenaw County |

Washtenaw County Health Department is announcing plans with LynxDx and the 2|42 Community Center to offer a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Ann Arbor opening on Wednesday, November 18. This new site will offer contactless saliva testing and will be open to all Michigan residents with or without insurance. COVID-19 continues to spread in Washtenaw County. Access to COVID-19 testing is an important tool in helping identify cases and prevent further community spread of COVID-19.

“This new testing site will benefit our entire community,” says Juan Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director at WCHD. “We’re grateful to partner with Lynx and the 2|42 Community Center in bringing more accessible, faster testing to our county. Additionally, we know there has been a lot of interest in saliva testing. We’re excited to bring this no-contact saliva testing option to our community members.”

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should immediately seek testing. If you were potentially exposed but do not have symptoms, the Health Department recommends self-quarantine and waiting at least 5 or more days before testing. If you are in quarantine and develop symptoms, testing is recommended. Symptoms may take up to 14 days after exposure to appear, and individuals are considered contagious two days before symptoms appear.

Anyone getting tested should stay away from others until they get their results. Anyone with symptoms should stay home unless they are getting medical care or testing and limit all contact with others in their household.

Testing Site Information

This testing site will open on Wednesday, November 18. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, testing will be available from 8:00 am-1:00 pm. On Tuesday and Thursday, testing will be available from 3:00–7:00 pm. This site will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

Testing will be hosted in the parking lot of 2|42 Community Center/Church (648 S. Wagner Road in Ann Arbor). Drive-thru only.

Tests will be contactless and saliva-based (no nasal swabs required). Results will be sent to your email or phone within 48 hours. We expect this site to be able to accommodate 150-200 tests per day.

Who Can Get Tested?

Testing is open to all Michigan residents. You do not need to have symptoms to get tested. You do not need a doctor’s note or order to get tested.

Pre-registration is required. Register for a test at lynxdx.health/register. You will need your driver’s license or state-issued ID card and insurance card.

Testing is available with or without insurance. Please bring identification when you arrive for testing. If you have health insurance, please bring your card. There should be no out-of-pocket fees for individuals needing testing. Many insurance providers have already waived copays for COVID-19 testing. If you do not have insurance, testing staff will ask for your social security number to verify that you do not have insurance.

Once you arrive on-site for testing, LynxDx will verify your identity and other information. They will then provide a self-testing kit to collect your saliva sample.

Additional COVID-19 Information and Resources

Data on local cases, guidance for employers, prevention information, additional testing options, and more are available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19. Health Department staff are also available to answer questions. Call 734-544-6700 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

Washtenaw County Health Department

The Washtenaw County Health Department promotes health and works to prevent disease and injury in our community. Our mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs. Visit us at washtenaw.org/health or call 734-544-6700.

LynxDx

LynxDx, Inc. is a privately held diagnostics company headquartered in Ann Arbor, which spun out of the University of Michigan. LynxDx currently operates a high-complexity molecular diagnostics laboratory, and is focused on commercializing diagnostic tools, including a qPCR assay for COVID-19 and a urine assay to aid in diagnosing prostate cancer (MyProstateScore).

2|42 Community Center

The 2|42 Community Center is a FREE family friendly space which includes a play structure, a turf field, a Cafe and rooms for rent. During COVID we host as many blood drives as we can and are thankful for everyone on the front lines of our community.