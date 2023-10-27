Chelsea MI
10-27-2023 4:34am

Weekly Road Work Oct 30 - Nov 5

County-wide Various Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 31
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closures Oct. 16 - Nov. 3
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Sept. 5 - Oct. 31
Scio Upland Dr between Scio Church Rd and Scio Ridge Rd Road closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 30
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Nov. 15
Ypsilanti Intersection of Grove Rd and Georgina St Daytime lane closure Oct. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road closure Aug. 24 - TBD
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive