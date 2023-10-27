10-27-2023 4:34am
Weekly Road Work Oct 30 - Nov 5
|County-wide
|Various Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 2 - 31
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - Oct. 31
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 16 - Nov. 3
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Oct. 31
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 5 - Oct. 31
|Scio
|Upland Dr between Scio Church Rd and Scio Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 28 - Oct. 30
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Nov. 15
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Grove Rd and Georgina St
|Daytime lane closure
|Oct. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 - TBD