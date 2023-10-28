Chelsea Wins Shootout with Tecumseh

Cover- STN File Photo

If you are a fan of good defense, then Friday nights D4 district opener between Chelsea and Tecumseh wasn’t for you.

The teams combined for 915 yards in total offense, including 757 on the ground in Chelsea’s 49-35 win over Tecumseh.

The Bulldogs were not forced to punt all night, but two first-half turnovers led to Tecumseh touchdowns to keep the Indians in it.

The Indians took the opening kickoff and drove to the Bulldogs 10-yard line, but the Chelsea defense tightened up and forced a turnover on down.

Chelsea then drove 90 yards and took the lead on a 13-yard TD run from Tyson Hill and extra point kick by Myles Bieber for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs then forced a Tecumseh punt, but the Bulldogs fumbled and the Indians would capitalize and tie the game up at 7-7 with a TD run.

Hill would put the Bulldogs back on top with a one-yard TD run when the Chelsea defense would hold again and force another turnover on downs for the Indians.

Tecumseh would pick off a pass and then drive into the end zone with another TD run and the game was tied at 14-14 at the half after Chelsea missed a field goal in the final moments of the quarter.

The second half saw Chelsea take the lead three more times with TD runs by Luke Anstead, but every time Tecumseh had an answer and the game was tied at 35 with just over six minutes left.

The Bulldogs would once again take the lead just over a minute later when Hill scored for the third time on the night with a two-yard run and the Bieber kick made it 42-35 with 5:18 left.

Tecumseh would drive to midfield, but the Bulldogs defense finally made the stop they needed when the Bulldogs stuffed a quarterback draw and Chelsea would take over with 2:16 left.

Hill would add the exclamation point when he rumbled in from 42 yards out with 1:13 left to give Chelsea a 49-35 lead.

Regan Plank would end the game with an interception on a last-minute drive by the Indians.

Hill would finish his monster night with 355 yards rushing and four TD runs.

Anstead was 5-6 passing for 96 yards and rushed for over 100 yards on the night with three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 on the season will host Haslett (7-3) in the district final Friday night at 7:00 PM.