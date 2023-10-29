Chelsea Area Historical Society Hosts Story of Dexter's Gordon Hall

Chelsea Area Historical Society is hosting a presentation of Dexter’s iconic Gordon Hall, the historic home of the city’s namesake founder, Judge Samuel Dexter. The presentation will be November 6 at 7:00 p.m. in Chelsea’s Historic Train Depot.

In 2006, Dexter Area Historical Society (DAHS) purchased the building with the intention of restoring it. The society was awarded the sale over developers with no interest in the property’s historical value. The purchase was a bold move, the culmination of one journey and the beginning of another. Caryl Burke of DAHS will speak about Gordon Hall’s significance, people associated with it, and ongoing journey so far from an early Dexter home to a fully restored cultural touchpoint for future generations.

Admission is free for CAHS members; $10 for non-members.

Photo courtesy of DAHS