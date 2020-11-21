Chelsea Girls' and Boys' Cross Country Teams Earn Academic All State Honors

The Chelsea girls’ and boys’ cross country teams both earned Division 2 Academic All State Honors as well as several individual honors for 2020.

The girls’ finished 9th out of 20 teams with a team GPA of 3.889.

Members of the team include Trilian Krug, Natalie Davies, Rachel Bullock, Audra Guthre, Kate Gaiser, Seren Angus, and Riley Thorburn.

The boys’ team finished 15th with a team GPA of 3.667.

Team members include Connell Alford, Erik Reiber, Bram Hartsuff, Zebedee Swager, Jimmy Alford, Jonas Norwood, Caden Faupel.

To earn Individual Academic All State Honors a runner must finish in the top half of all finishers at the state finals and carry a 3.5 GPA or better, or if not finishing in the top half, carry a 3.8 GPA or better.

Earning Academic All State Honors for the girls’ team were Natalie Davies, Audra Guthre, and Kate Gaiser.

Bram Hartsuff and Zebedee Swager earned Academic All Sate Honors for the boys’ team.