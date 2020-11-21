11-21-2020 4:41pm
Four Bulldogs Named to All-SEC White Volleyball Team
Four Bulldogs Names to All-SEC White Volleyball Team
A successful season came to an end for the Chelsea volleyball team with four Bulldogs being named to the All-SEC White team.
The 2020 season saw the Bulldogs finish second in the SEC White and it came to an end in the Division 2 district semifinals earlier this month.
Junior Rachel Hein and Senior Kasey Matusik were named to the first team SEC White squad.
Honorable mention went to Kayla Munson and Ellie McGlashen.