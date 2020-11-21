Four Bulldogs Names to All-SEC White Volleyball Team

A successful season came to an end for the Chelsea volleyball team with four Bulldogs being named to the All-SEC White team.

The 2020 season saw the Bulldogs finish second in the SEC White and it came to an end in the Division 2 district semifinals earlier this month.

Junior Rachel Hein and Senior Kasey Matusik were named to the first team SEC White squad.

Rachel Hein - First Team All-SEC White

Kasey Matusik -First Team All-SEC White

Honorable mention went to Kayla Munson and Ellie McGlashen.

Kayla Munson - Honorable Mention All-SEC White

Ellie McGlashen- Honorable Mention All-SEC White