Main Street Park Alliance Wants to Hear from You

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) is implementing a comprehensive community engagement plan to inform the park's design.

MSPA understands the value of vibrant public space and has embarked on a design process to transform a former industrial site into a hub that honors the past and inspires future growth. The revitalized landscape will strengthen the connection of the surrounding neighborhood to the city while ensuring an active gathering space for future generations.

Parks are an essential part of the fabric of vibrant communities and provide a safe environment for improving community health outcomes, interpersonal development, self-discovery, and celebrating community identity. The proposed park resolves a longstanding environmental issue within the city, will improve neighboring property values, and will provide a welcoming gateway into downtown.

Extensive public input will inform the design. In partnership with the City of Chelsea, MSPA and Viridis Design Group will facilitate focus group meetings with key stakeholders and demographics to ensure inclusivity and accessibility remain at the forefront of the design. Understanding that public input is integral to the process, MPSA has arranged an open house with opportunities to engage with representatives to ask questions about environmental work, general concerns, project costs, and design ideas. Participants are welcome to come come any time during the two open house windows.

When: Thursday, November 16

Where: Chelsea Depot

Times: 12:00–2:00 pm & 5:00–7:00 pm

In addition to these in-person opportunities for input, an online survey is available on the MSPA website—https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D27XTH3 through the end of November. "MSPA aims to honor and celebrate Chelsea's agricultural and industrial roots while nourishing our active cultural landscape. We want to hear from many voices and encourage all to participate." shared Joe Ziolkowski, MSPA board member and lead developer.