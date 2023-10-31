CPD Weekly Report 10-31-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4285

Location: S. Main St. X Brown Dr.

Date: October 24, 2023

Time: 9:38 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Main Street and Brown Drive for the report of a possible domestic assault that was taking place in a moving vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the complainant was now in the 1200 block of S. Main Street. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the complainant, who stated that she had been in the vehicle with her boyfriend, and they had gotten into a “heated verbal argument” over some items in the vehicle. The complainant stated that the argument turned physical, and the suspect began hitting and kicking her. The suspect, a 36-year-old Jackson man, was placed under arrest for domestic assault and was processed and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for warrant review to determine what charges may be authorized.

#####

Incident #: 23-4339

Location: 1500 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: October 28, 2023

Time: 11:16 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Commerce Park Dr. for the report of a malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that they had discovered some damage to a room inside the business. The complainant stated that a staff member had opened up the room and discovered that multiple lamps and chairs had been overturned, linens had been pulled off of a bed, and a microwave and refrigerator were lying on the floor and broken. The complainant stated that a review of the video cameras showed an employee and a female known to be his girlfriend entering the room and then leaving a couple of hours later. The incident remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.