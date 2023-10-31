Chelsea Community Foundation Announces Grants Information Session

From D&B Strategic Marketing

The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) invites all Chelsea-area nonprofits to join them for an informative Grants (and More!) Information Session on Monday, November 13, at Chelsea District Library’s McKune Room.

This event will provide valuable insights into the 2024 CCF grant program, allowing local nonprofits to secure essential funding for their initiatives.

With grant applications due on February 15, 2024, this event is perfect for learning more about the application process and the Chelsea Community Foundation. CCF is changing to a one-time per-year grant opportunity, rather than two grant cycles. Grant applications are due by February 15, 2024.

Program highlights include a presentation on the grant application process by Greg Yankee, Community Foundation Program Officer. Greg will provide valuable insights into navigating the 2024 grant application process. A questions & answers segment for attendees to ask questions to gain clarity on the grant application process. Information about other opportunities, such as creating agency endowments to directly benefit specific nonprofits, will also be shared.

In an era where offline connections have become increasingly challenging, CCF is delighted to offer this space for Chelsea nonprofit leaders and staff to come together in person. Attendees can look forward to connecting with fellow Chelsea nonprofit professionals while enjoying coffee and pastries.

Chelsea Community Foundation Chair Anne Merkel said, "I encourage all interested parties to join this enriching session. We love giving money to local Charities who will continue to help Support All Things Chelsea!"

Join the Chelsea Community Foundation on November 13 to explore funding opportunities and connect with peers. Register at this link: https://www.addevent.com/event/Mc18914272

Date: Monday, November 13

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Location: Chelsea District Library, McKune Room, 221 South Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118