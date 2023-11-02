Friends of Chelsea District Library Ask for Your Support for 2024

In a delightful turn of events, the Chelsea District Library has announced an exciting lineup of authors and artists set to visit in 2024, promising a cultural feast for the community. Renowned New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast, beloved humorist Wade Rouse (pen name Viola Shipman), and popular youth and teen authors Saadia Faruqi and Beth Vrabel, are all scheduled to grace Chelsea with their presence, offering engaging talks and workshops.

This enriching opportunity is made possible in large part by the Friends of Chelsea District Library. Through their persistent efforts in organizing monthly book sales, ornament and used jewelry sales, along with seeking memberships and donations, they have become a pivotal part of the library’s ability to offer such high-caliber events.

National Poet Laureate Billy Collins

Their contributions have a rich history of enhancing local culture. From bringing National Poet Laureate Billy Collins to the Midwest Literary Walk, to hosting music sensations like Grant Lee Phillips, Tommy Stinson, and Carlene Carter at Song Fest, the Friends have significantly enriched Chelsea's artistic landscape. Their support extends to diverse initiatives including the Artists in Residence program, Authors in Chelsea, Little Free Libraries, and even ensuring mobile connectivity with Wi-Fi Hotspots and Mobee, the mobile bookmobile.

However, as is the case with many community-focused organizations, the Friends are navigating through tighter budget constraints amidst rising inflation rates. Now, more than ever, their dedication to maintaining the level of quality and variety in the library's offerings faces challenges that only the generosity of the community can help overcome.

1968: A Folsom Redemption

Generosity can find its expression in various forms – be it through participating in sales, renewing memberships, or direct donations. Interested benefactors can easily make their donations online at https://friends.chelseadistrictlibrary.org/

Images courtesy of CDL